Work starts on “vital” multi-million pound project to improve train station in Derbyshire town
Alfreton Station, which reopened in its current guise in the 1970s, will see two new lifts attached to the existing footbridge – making journeys easier for all passengers.
The 50 year old footbridge will be refurbished and stairs will be replaced as part of the project. Minor improvements will also be made to the station’s platforms and lighting, improving the overall passenger experience as people travel to and from Alfreton. There will also be a new ramp and stairs from the car park to the station entrance.
Engineers have started work at the Derbyshire station, with the upgrades planned to be completed in early 2025.
During the work, no train disruption is planned, and the station is set to remain open throughout. Some of the car park spaces will be relocated and some will be temporarily closed while work is carried out.
The project is part of the Department for Transport’s ‘Access for All’ scheme, bringing step-free accessible routes at hundreds of stations across Britain.
Gary Walsh, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “It is great to see work starting on this vital project that will bring step-free access to Alfreton Station. Our team will be carrying out enabling work until April, after which the changes to the footbridge will start to be visible.
“We’ll make sure that disruption to passengers is minimal as we complete the work and look forward to delivering a station which better serves the local community early next year.”
Nigel Mills, MP for the Amber Valley, visited the station with Network Rail representatives and members of Alfreton Town Council on January 18. He said: “It was very helpful to get a briefing from Network Rail about the project, and I am looking forward to the construction starting in the near future.”
Dave Meredith, Customer Services Director for EMR, said: “We’re delighted the ‘Access for All’ scheme at Alfreton Railway Station has started. This investment means Alfreton customers will benefit from two new lifts, a refurbished footbridge and stairs, allowing for easier journeys across the East Midlands.
“Working together in partnership with Network Rail, we’ll continue to do everything we can to ensure we keep disruption to a minimum and the station will remain open throughout the works.
“Once complete, Alfreton Railway Station will be accessible and safer for our customers for the future”.