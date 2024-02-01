News you can trust since 1855
Wanted man arrested by Derbyshire Police and charged with number of offences

A man who was wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences has been arrested by Derbyshire Police and charged.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Feb 2024, 10:27 GMT
Steven Gary Hooton, of Lowedges Road, Sheffield, was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, January 31) in Sheffield.

The 47-year-old was charged with four counts of theft from a shop and has been remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Thursday, February 1).