Wanted man arrested by Derbyshire Police and charged with number of offences
A man who was wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences has been arrested by Derbyshire Police and charged.
Steven Gary Hooton, of Lowedges Road, Sheffield, was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, January 31) in Sheffield.
The 47-year-old was charged with four counts of theft from a shop and has been remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Thursday, February 1).