Woodhead Pass: Busy Derbyshire road closed to ‘high sided and vulnerable vehicles’ due to strong winds

A section of the A628 in Derbyshire is currently closed to ‘vulnerable vehicles’ due to high winds.

A road closure for ‘high sided and vulnerable vehicles’ is currently in place on the section of the A628 (Woodhead Pass) between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Hollingworth).

This comes after the Met Office weather forecast has warned of ‘strong, gusty winds’ in the region, ‘possibly reaching gale force over hills’ until this evening, when the winds are expected to ease slightly.

National Highways classes the following vehicles as “vulnerable” during strong winds: motorhomes; vans; transit vans with modifications; vehicles towing trailers or caravans; motorcycles; tippers; abnormal loads; articulated HGVs (empty or full); high-sided rigid HGVs (empty or full); double decker buses and car transporters.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”