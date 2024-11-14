Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries and driver arrested after crash between pedestrian and HGV in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 15:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A HGV driver has been arrested after a crash with a pedestrian in a Derbyshire town – which saw a woman hospitalised with serious injuries.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a HGV, occurred on Buxton Road in Ashbourne at around 12.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 13).

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The driver of the HGV, a man in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to stop after an accident. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

”We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage.”

READ THIS: Driver pronounced dead at scene of crash after Land Rover collides with bridge in Derbyshire

If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*677813:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:HGVDerbyshireFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice