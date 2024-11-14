Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A HGV driver has been arrested after a crash with a pedestrian in a Derbyshire town – which saw a woman hospitalised with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a HGV, occurred on Buxton Road in Ashbourne at around 12.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 13).

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the HGV, a man in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to stop after an accident. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

”We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*677813:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.