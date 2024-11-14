Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries and driver arrested after crash between pedestrian and HGV in Derbyshire town
The collision, involving a pedestrian and a HGV, occurred on Buxton Road in Ashbourne at around 12.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 13).
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains.
“The driver of the HGV, a man in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to stop after an accident. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
”We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*677813:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
