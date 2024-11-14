Driver pronounced dead at scene of crash after Land Rover collides with bridge in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:55 GMT
A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Derbyshire this morning – after the Land Rover he was driving collided with a bridge.

The incident occurred on the B5053 Buxton Road between Buxton and Longnor, just before 8.30am today (Thursday, November 14) –when a Land Rover Discovery collided with a bridge.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Land Rover, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods –quoting reference number 24*679268:

Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

