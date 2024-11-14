Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supermarket giant Aldi’s plan for a new store at Brimington is due to be determined by Chesterfield Borough Council before the end of the year.

The information is disclosed in a statement supporting a new application by Aldi seeking planning consent for change of use of an office at 10 Ringwood Road back to its original purpose as a residential house. The property is not included in the proposed site for the supermarket.

Under the plan, the property’s garden would be restored and a new timber fence erected in place of the current fencing.

The statement by real estate agent Avison Young (UK) Ltd prepared on behalf of Aldi states that the property served as an office for Robinson’s Caravans which closed its Brimington site in March.

The building has historically functioned as a residential dwelling since it was originally constructed. However, in 2007 an application was submitted to the borough council requesting change of use permission to ancillary office. The application was called-in by members to be heard at planning committee in August 2007 with a recommendation for refusal by council officers.

Officers were of the view that “the proposal to extend the commercial premises beyond the district centre boundary and into an established residential area is unacceptable. It would have a detrimental impact on the character of the area and the amenities of local residents."

The application to change the property’s use was also considered to have a “detrimental impact on the amenity of those living around the site” and would “create an unacceptable extension of commercial uses into an established residential area, resulting in a detrimental impact on the character of the area and a potential loss of amenity for surrounding occupiers, which does not accord with the objectives of Local Plan Policy.”

However, the planning committee went against the officers’ recommendation and granted change of use consent saying that the benefits were considered to outweigh the impact of extending the commercial premises into the adjacent residential area.