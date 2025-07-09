A woman was taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars – which took place along a busy route outside Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision between two cars at Span Carr – just after 8.30am on Tuesday, July 8.

The incident, which involved a Porsche and a Toyota, occurred at the junction of Matlock Road, Birkin Lane and Alicehead Road.

A force spokesperson said: “A woman aged in her 60s was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries to her head. Nobody else was hurt.”