Woman dies and two men seriously injured after crash on busy Derbyshire A-road

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A6 at Burley Hill, near Duffield, at 11.20pm on Friday, June 3.

The road was closed while officers dealt with the scene and carried out initial enquiries into the incident, which involved two vehicles.

Shirley Muirden, from Belper, suffered serious injuries following the collision and was taken to hospital. The 31-year-old died the following day and has now been formally identified.

Anyone who can aid the enquiries into the fatal collision is asked to contact the police.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Shirley’s family are receiving support from specialist officers, and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“Two men were also taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries. They are now continuing to recover at home.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam or CCTV footage.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 22000318288:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101