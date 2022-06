At around 12.00pm today, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were attending an incident on the A5012 at Pikehall, near Matlock.

Officers found that a HGV had overturned on the route, forcing them to close the road.

Remarkably, the driver of the lorry suffered no serious injuries during the accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route remains closed while recovery work takes place.