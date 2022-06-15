Police warn Chesterfield residents after ‘numerous reports’ of possible crossbow-wielding offender

Derbyshire Police have received numerous reports of crossbows and and crossbow bolts being found in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas – including Clay Cross, Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton.
If anyone is aware of someone shooting a crossbow, especially in the Calow area, they are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:
