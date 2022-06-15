Police warn Chesterfield residents after ‘numerous reports’ of possible crossbow-wielding offender

Residents of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire were urged to be cautious following a number of crossbow-related reports to the police.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 12:20 pm

Derbyshire Police have received numerous reports of crossbows and and crossbow bolts being found in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas – including Clay Cross, Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton.

If anyone is aware of someone shooting a crossbow, especially in the Calow area, they are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Police are urging those in Calow to be especially vigilant.

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

