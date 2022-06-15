Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious crimes since May

Their offences range from drug dealing, child sexual offences including rape and downloading indecent images of children to harassment and assault.
In one horrendous case a north Derbyshire man “actively” encouraged a paedophile to sexually abuse children, asking for photographs showing the abuse.
1. Jailed since May
Derbyshire criminals locked up for serious crimes
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Paul Smith
Smith, 32, was jailed for three years after barricading himself inside his mother’s house during a four-hour stand-off with police following a “ferocious attack” at his former partner’s house.
He threw his former other half her across the garden - causing her to bang her head on a fence and punched another man in the face and bit him. Derby Crown Court heard Smith, of Darley Avenue, Chesterfield, was suffering a “mental breakdown” at the time.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Paul Neave
Neave, 51, was jailed for 16 years for repeatedly raping and sexually abusing three teenage girls between 2004 and 2010 while living in the Erewash area. He coerced the girls, the youngest who was in her very early teens at the time, into staying silent by giving them sweets or small amounts of money.
As they grew older, one of women began to fully realise just how wrong his actions were and found the courage to speak out and report what had happened.
Derby Crown Court heard, of Winwick, Northamptonshire, not raped and sexually abused the children, but he also filmed the acts on a number of occasions.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Patrick Costello
Costello, 68, was jailed for five years for sexual offences against three girls – with his abuse spanning 24 years. The pensioner, of Sun Street, Woodville, was found guilty by a jury of all 10 charges which included several counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16, sexual activity with a child aged 13-17, and voyeurism. The first offence dates back to 1992, with the most recent being 2016.
Derby Crown Court heard Costello repeatedly masturbated over the bodies of two of his victims whilst they were asleep in their beds.
He also filmed one of the girls while she showered and watched while she changed in her bedroom. Costello’s voyeurism continued when another girl became an adult and he watched her in the shower.
Photo: Derbyshire Police