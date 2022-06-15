Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious crimes since May

4. Patrick Costello

Costello, 68, was jailed for five years for sexual offences against three girls – with his abuse spanning 24 years. The pensioner, of Sun Street, Woodville, was found guilty by a jury of all 10 charges which included several counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16, sexual activity with a child aged 13-17, and voyeurism. The first offence dates back to 1992, with the most recent being 2016. Derby Crown Court heard Costello repeatedly masturbated over the bodies of two of his victims whilst they were asleep in their beds. He also filmed one of the girls while she showered and watched while she changed in her bedroom. Costello’s voyeurism continued when another girl became an adult and he watched her in the shower.

Photo: Derbyshire Police