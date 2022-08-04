In Chesterfield, the A619 Rother Way will be closed between 4.00am and 11.00am on Saturday, August 6 as part of Derbyshire County Council’s annual maintenance programme.

Park Road will also be closed as work continues to cut congestion on Markham Road and improve access to the Ravenside Retail Park.

Traffic control measures will be in place on Beetwell Street, as DCC undertake surface dressing along the town centre route.

The A632 Chesterfield Road at Duckmanton is continuing to close between 7.00pm and 6.00am until August 12 to allow for resurfacing works. Buttermilk Lane in Duckmanton is also fully closed until the same date as part of these works.

Marlpit Lane in Bolsover is closed until September 14 to allow for Severn Trent to install water mains along the route.

Birkin Lane in Temple Normanton is also closed until September 26, with Cadent undertaking gas main renewal works.

Commonside Road at Barlow remains closed until December 4, with DCC shutting the route in order to repair carriageway subsidence.