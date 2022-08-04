Petrol prices reached record highs in the UK this year – with July becoming the most costly month on record for drivers looking to fill their tanks.

The cost of fuel has, however, started to drop gradually in recent weeks. The AA has said that retailers have finally begun to pass on reductions in the wholesale cost of fuel, and if that pattern were to continue, prices could drop by as much as 20p per litre by the end of July.

Even with this decrease, many are struggling to afford to fill up – and these are the latest petrol prices in the area, so you can find the cheapest station near you.

All figures in this list have been taken from PetrolPrices.com.

1. Tesco Extra Whittington Moor Unleaded: 175.9p Super unleaded: 182.9p Diesel: 186.9p (Prices from August 3) Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Morrisons Brampton Unleaded: 175.9p Diesel: 186.9p (Prices from August 3) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Sainsbury’s Chesterfield Unleaded: 175.9p Diesel: 186.9p (Prices from August 4) Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Esso Chatsworth Road Unleaded: 175.9p Diesel: 186.9p (Prices from August 4) Photo: Google Photo Sales