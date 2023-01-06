Delays are likely along Sheffield Road in Chesterfield, with National Grid undertaking two sets of roadworks on the route – which are set to be completed by 11.59pm on Saturday, January 7.

Emergency roadworks are taking place on Manor Road, between Brimington and Calow, with Cadent expected to finish by January 10.

Avondale Road in Inkersall is also shut until March 31, to allow Yorkshire Water to complete major sewage works.

A number of roadworks are in place across the county.

Slip road closures will be in effect at J29 of the M1 in both directions between 8.00pm on Friday, January 6 and 6.00am on Saturday, January 7.

The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed to allow the Environment Agency to continue their flood protection works.

A section of the A38 near Ripley will also be shut between 8.00pm on January 6 and 6.00am on January 7 to allow for maintenance works along the route.

Lane closures will be in effect on the A52 at Sandiacre in both directions due to works by National Highways.