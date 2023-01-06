James Kirkland, 24, overtook a lorry on a blind bend and sped away from pursuing officers the wrong way around a roundabout in his BMW 5 Series after failing to stop.

The defendant had already served jail time for a previous police pursuit during which he reached speeds of up to 150mph on the A38, Derby Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the latest offence, prosecutor Paige Yellott described how on August 19 last year police noticed the banned motorist after seeing black smoke pouring from the car’s exhaust.

As police activated blue lights on the A6192 near Duckmanton Kirkland sped up to 70mph in a 40mph zone

As they activated blue lights on the A6192 near Duckmanton Kirkland sped up to 70mph in a 40mph zone, going around a roundabout on the wrong side and overtaking HGV on a blind nearside bend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Yellott said: “Police reached speeds of up to 90mph trying to catch up with the defendant.”

Kirkland abandoned the BMW as police lost sight of him – he was seen walking at the side of the road and told the passing officers he had not seen a speeding driver as they stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after finding the vehicle nearby, police returned to arrest Kirkland – who they found hiding behind a car.

The court heard Kirkland had previous convictions for dangerous driving, driving unlicensed, driving uninsured and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During today’s hearing (Friday) he admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned and driving uninsured.

Judge John Harbage QC told him: “You rightly said in your police interview you had been stupid and reckless – its a miracle there was no collision and no injuries to you or anybody else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your previous convictions aggravate your situation – because this is your second offence it can only be immediate custody.”