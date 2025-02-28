Warning over 50mph limit on M1 near Meadowhall amid safety concerns

By Robert Cumber
Published 28th Feb 2025, 09:14 BST

Drivers have been warned about a temporary 50mph speed limit on the M1 near Meadowhall until safety repairs can be completed.

The 50mph limit is in place on both the north and southbound carriageways of the M1 motorway in Sheffield at Tinsley Viaduct, near junction 34.

National Highways issued a reminder this week, about the temporary limit, which it said was in place due to damaged parapets.

It said: “The limits have been implemented for everyone’s safety due to damage to three parapets on the viaduct, and aim to reduce the risk of further damage caused by collisions in the area. The parapets are expected to be fixed by the end of March 2025. In the meantime, we thank everyone for their patience while we carry out these repairs.”

South Yorkshire Police earlier this month said the temporary speed limit was catching out hundreds of drivers a day.

