Motorists have been warned to brace for heavy traffic this weekend – with Christmas events taking place at a number of popular tourist destinations across the Peak District.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have issued a warning to drivers, with heavy traffic expected this weekend around Bakewell and the Chatsworth Estate – as a series of Christmas events take place.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Several festive events are taking place in Derbyshire this weekend, so roads are expected to be much busier than usual in the Bakewell/Chatsworth areas.

“Please leave extra time for your journey if you’re travelling to or near Chatsworth, Thornbridge Hall, Bakewell or Haddon Hall.”

A number of festive events are taking place in the Peak District this weekend - with drivers being warned to expect traffic.

Christmas at Chatsworth, which began on November 9, will see visitors flock to the Peak District stately home this weekend. A Christmas Market is also being held at Thornbridge Hall and Bakewell – along with the festive artisan market at Haddon Hall.