Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers warned of delays amid roadworks and closures on busy routes in Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Bakewell, Clay Cross and Ripley – including the A61, A38, and A6
Drivers are set to face delays along Dunston Road in Chesterfield, with roadworks taking place until November 17.
Roadworks are underway along Sheffield Road at Stonegravels until November 24.
Station Back Lane in Chesterfield is a long term closure, with the route set to reopen in July 2025.
Roadworks are taking place along Inkersall Road, between Inkersall and Staveley – which are set to be completed by December 19.
Drivers may face delays along Main Road at Unstone, with roadworks taking place until November 19.
Motorists are also being warned of potential disruption along the A61 High Street in Clay Cross, with roadworks underway until November 28.
Roadworks are underway along the A38 Alfreton Road between South Normanton and Sutton-in-Ashfield, which are set to be completed by November 22.
Drivers may face delays along the A6 outside Bakewell, with roadworks taking place until November 19.
There are three long term closures due to landslips – Oker Road between Matlock and Darley Bridge, Lees Road between Stanton Lees and Birchover, and Commonside Road at Barlow.
Roadworks are taking place along the A6187 Hope Road at Bamford, which are set to be completed by January 2025.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
