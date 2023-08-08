Visitors to popular Peak District reservoir warned of road closure at beauty spot this summer

Visitors to the Derwent Reservoir in Derbyshire are being advised of a partial closure of the road, running along the west side of the dam.

Severn Trent will be conducting some routine maintenance on the reservoir wall, with the road closed from the traffic island near the Fairholmes visitor centre to allow a crane to be set up near the Tip the Sheepdog memorial.

Works are expected to start on August 14 and should be completed in November 2023.

The road closure will be in effect from next week.

Christina Massey, community communications officer at Severn Trent, said: “We regularly undertake maintenance of our reservoirs, ensuring that the retaining walls and equipment are in top working order.

“We need to start this work during the summer when the water level is lower, and we can access more of the dam wall and would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience while we complete these important works.

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and visitors is absolutely paramount, so while the crane is in operation, all access via the road will be suspended. We understand that this may be inconvenient and would like to thank people in advance for their patience.”

While the road will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, they may be asked to wait for up to 30 minutes while the crane moves materials.

Access to the Dambusters memorial and the circular walking route around the reservoir, will remain in place throughout the works.