News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Visitors to popular Peak District reservoir warned of road closure at beauty spot this summer

Those planning to visit a popular Peak District reservoir over the summer were warned of an upcoming road closure.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST

Visitors to the Derwent Reservoir in Derbyshire are being advised of a partial closure of the road, running along the west side of the dam.

Severn Trent will be conducting some routine maintenance on the reservoir wall, with the road closed from the traffic island near the Fairholmes visitor centre to allow a crane to be set up near the Tip the Sheepdog memorial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Works are expected to start on August 14 and should be completed in November 2023.

The road closure will be in effect from next week.The road closure will be in effect from next week.
The road closure will be in effect from next week.
Most Popular

Christina Massey, community communications officer at Severn Trent, said: “We regularly undertake maintenance of our reservoirs, ensuring that the retaining walls and equipment are in top working order.

“We need to start this work during the summer when the water level is lower, and we can access more of the dam wall and would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience while we complete these important works.

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and visitors is absolutely paramount, so while the crane is in operation, all access via the road will be suspended. We understand that this may be inconvenient and would like to thank people in advance for their patience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the road will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, they may be asked to wait for up to 30 minutes while the crane moves materials.

READ THIS: Police appeal for witnesses as they attempt to trace Audi driver after crash in Chesterfield

Access to the Dambusters memorial and the circular walking route around the reservoir, will remain in place throughout the works.

Information boards giving details on the closure will be set up on the road and at the visitor centre.

Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireSevern TrentPolice