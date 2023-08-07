Police appeal for witnesses as they attempt to trace Audi driver after crash in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police were called just after 9.05pm on Saturday, July 22 to reports of a collision involving a single vehicle in Buttermilk Lane.
The grey Audi A3 left the road and collided with some street signs and some railings.
We are appealing for the driver of the car to contact us as they may have been injured as a result of the incident.
If you saw the collision, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*453946:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.