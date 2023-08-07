Police appeal for witnesses as they attempt to trace Audi driver after crash in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police were called just after 9.05pm on Saturday, July 22 to reports of a collision involving a single vehicle in Buttermilk Lane.

The grey Audi A3 left the road and collided with some street signs and some railings.

We are appealing for the driver of the car to contact us as they may have been injured as a result of the incident.

The incident took place on Buttermilk Lane.

If you saw the collision, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*453946:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101