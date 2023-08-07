News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Police appeal for witnesses as they attempt to trace Audi driver after crash in Chesterfield

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward as they bid to locate a driver after a collision in Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:37 BST

Derbyshire Police were called just after 9.05pm on Saturday, July 22 to reports of a collision involving a single vehicle in Buttermilk Lane.

The grey Audi A3 left the road and collided with some street signs and some railings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are appealing for the driver of the car to contact us as they may have been injured as a result of the incident.

The incident took place on Buttermilk Lane.The incident took place on Buttermilk Lane.
The incident took place on Buttermilk Lane.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Plans to turn “dank and embarrassing” Derbyshire building into a cinema still moving forward

If you saw the collision, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*453946:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.