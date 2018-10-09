Video and pictures show site of possible train factory which could bring thousands of jobs to Chesterfield

This is the site which could become home to a train factory - bringing thousands of new jobs to the Chesterfield area.

Thousands of jobs on horizon as Chesterfield shortlisted as potential site for huge new train factory



The former Hartington Colliery site, between Staveley and Barrow Hill, is one of just six sites across the country to have been shortlisted for the development.

Chesterfield - potential site for the Talgo factory. Chris Hobson, Chamber of Commerce director of policy, Tricia Gilby, leader Chesterfield Borough Council and Mervyn Allcock, general manager of Barrow Hill.

LIVE UPDATES: Chesterfield revealed as potential site for major new train factory



Spanish train manufacturer Talgo is expected to reach a decision on the location of its new factory by November.

Chesterfield shortlisted as potential site for new train factory - what we know so far



