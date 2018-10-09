Chesterfield shortlisted as potential site for new train factory - what we know so far

Chesterfield has been shortlisted as a potential location for a new train factory.

A site, between Staveley and Barrow Hill, is one of six across the country that could be selected by Spanish train manufacturer Talgo.

Thousands of jobs on horizon as Chesterfield shortlisted as potential site for huge new train factory



Here’s everything we know so far:

• Spanish train manufacturer Talgo are looking for a base for a new UK factory

• Six locations have been shortlisted. They are: CHESTERFIELD; LEEDS; ST HELEN’S; MOSTYN, WALES; LONGANNET, SCOTLAND and HUNTERSTON, SCOTLAND.

• The Chesterfield location being considered is the former Hartington Colliery site, between Staveley and Barrow Hill

LIVE UPDATES: Chesterfield revealed as potential site for major new train factory



• If Chesterfield was chosen, a new £9 million innovation and training centre would also be built at Barrow Hill Engine Shed for Talgo to showcase their technolgy

• Should Chesterfield be chosen as the location, building work would start in July 2020, with the factory expected to open in December 2021

• Talgo is expected to reach a decision by November

• The plans will not be affected by Brexit, according to Carlos de Palacio Oriol of Talgo