Vehicle breaks down on M1 close to Chesterfield

Highways England have closed one lane of the M1 northbound entry slip at Junction 31, close to Chesterfield, this morning (Friday, May 21).

By Lizzie Day
Friday, 21st May 2021, 8:24 am
Updated Friday, 21st May 2021, 8:40 am

It comes after a vehicle broke down on the road in Sheffield which leads to the motorway.

Morning commuters and motorists have been warned of delays due to the break down, as recovery workers are on their way to remove the vehicle.

‘Normal traffic conditions’ are expected to resume by 8.45am and 9am today, once the vehicle has been recovered.

A vehicle has broken down on the M1 northbound entry slip at junction Junction 31, Woodall Services. Credit: Highways England.

A lane has also been closed on the A38 northbound in Derbyshire – between the junctions with the A61 Alfreton and the M1 after another vehicle broke down.

Traffic is building up and there are delays of 10 minutes to drivers at the moment, according to Highways England.

The vehicle is expected to be recovered soon and the lane reopened between 9.15am and 9.30am this morning.

More updates to follow.

