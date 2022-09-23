Van fire closes M1 lane on motorway in Derbyshire
Drivers in Derbyshire faced disruption to their journeys along the M1 this morning following a lane closure.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:29 am
Traffic was disrupted earlier this morning on the M1 southbound, on the approach to junction 29, after a van caught fire.
The vehicle was ablaze on the hard shoulder of the slip road as the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue team attended the scene.
While one lane remained closed, the incident led to slow and queuing traffic on the route, affecting traffic flow.
National Highways urged drivers to allow an extra 30 minutes on their journey time after the tailback grew to two and a half miles long.
Now the lane closure has been removed and delays are clearing.