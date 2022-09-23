Van fire closes M1 lane on motorway in Derbyshire

Traffic was disrupted earlier this morning on the M1 southbound, on the approach to junction 29, after a van caught fire.

The vehicle was ablaze on the hard shoulder of the slip road as the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue team attended the scene.

The vehicle fire caused long tailbacks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While one lane remained closed, the incident led to slow and queuing traffic on the route, affecting traffic flow.

National Highways urged drivers to allow an extra 30 minutes on their journey time after the tailback grew to two and a half miles long.