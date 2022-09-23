Fake cop con warning after thousands stolen from Chesterfield victim

Officers say they are reissuing advice after receiving several reports of elderly people being targeted by scammers who are posing as police officers over the phone to steal cash.

Derbyshire police said: “Fraudsters often target geographical areas where they know elderly or vulnerable people live, so please let any family or friends who could be affected know about this scam. The reports say conmen have targeted people in the Chesterfield area and in one case a victim was defrauded out of thousands of pounds.

“Different names and reasons are given to victims during these calls, but fraudsters will tell people that they are a police officer and that the person must withdraw cash and hand it over to support an investigation.

“In recent cases taxis have been sent to the victim’s house by fraudsters to take them to the bank to withdraw cash, they are also told to make up a story if asked by the bank’s cashier what the money is for. Officers will never ask anyone to transfer or withdraw large amounts of money to help with any investigations”

Police say that if you receive a call like this, you should not give out any personal information and hang up immediately. You are also advised to contact police as soon as possible so they can assess the area that is being targeted, alert the banks and work to protect other local residents to prevent any financial loss.

Officers added; “After ending the call, wait for five minutes or so and make sure you can hear dial tone before calling us on 101.”

To call your bank, please use the number found on the back of your card. All reports of this nature also need to be reported to Action Fraud 0300 120 2040 or online https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/