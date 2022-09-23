Derbyshire police hunt hit-and-driver who struck man and six-year-old girl
Police are keen to hear from witnesses after a hit-and-run incident in which a man and a young girl were hurt.
The incident happened at around 9.20pm on 16 September in Slant Lane, Shirebrook, when a car, believed to be a white Vauxhall Astra, mounted the pavement, and struck a 25-year-old man and a six-year-old girl.The car then drove off from the scene at speed.
The man and young girl were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life changing or threatening.
Anyone in the area that witnessed the incident or saw a similar vehicle is asked to contact Derbyshire police. Officers are particularly keen to receive dash cam footage of the incident.
If you can help, please reference 22*552267 when you contact the force via: Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page or Twitter – direct messaging the contact centre via @DerPolContact. Alternatively, use the online contact form or call on 101.