Updates from East Midlands, Birmingham and Manchester Airport ahead of border force strike disruption

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union are taking industrial action on Wednesday, February 1 – lasting until 7.00am the following day – which is set to impact Border Force operations.

The Government has warned that the strikes will affect international arrivals at all UK air and maritime ports – adding that passengers should be prepared for disruption.

East Midlands Airport have confirmed that passengers arriving on February 1 may face longer immigration queues than normal due to the industrial action.

A spokesperson said: “At East Midlands Airport, we do not anticipate any cancellations and passengers do not need to change their travel plans unless otherwise advised by their airline.”

Manchester and Birmingham Airports have also warned travellers that they may face delays due to longer queues – but have likewise confirmed that they do not expect any cancellations.