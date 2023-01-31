Reward worth thousands offered as police search for wanted man with links to Derbyshire

Crimestoppers have offered a £3,000 reward for any information they exclusively receive, which leads to the arrest of wanted Sunderland man Alan Jordan.

Extensive searches are ongoing to urgently find the 31-year-old – who has links to Derbyshire, Edinburgh and Manchester – and is wanted on emergency recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to locate him, but he is actively evading arrest. Jordan knows that he is wanted and, despite extensive searches and appeals for information, he remains at large.

Officers have yet to locate Jordan.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We do not want anybody to get into trouble on Jordan’s account and would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive. That offence could lead to a potential jail term. The best outcome for everyone is for Jordan to hand himself in.”

Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police and they never ask for or store personal details.