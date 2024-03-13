Two people taken to hospital after car crash that closed roads in Derbyshire village
A crash in a Derbyshire village yesterday evening saw a pair taken to hospital – with two roads closed in the aftermath of the incident.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a single car collision in Dale Close, Langwith just before 5.55pm on Tuesday, March 12.
Two people attended hospital to be checked over, but their injuries are not understood to be life-changing or life-threatening.
Dale Close and Scarcliffe Lane were closed for a time while vehicle recovery was arranged, but the routes are now open again.