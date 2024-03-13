Two people taken to hospital after car crash that closed roads in Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a single car collision in Dale Close, Langwith just before 5.55pm on Tuesday, March 12.

Two people attended hospital to be checked over, but their injuries are not understood to be life-changing or life-threatening.

