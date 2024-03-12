Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-serviceman James Perkins, 39, had been in a relationship with his victim for three years when “his behaviour changed”, Derby Crown Court heard.

A prosecutor described how Pleasley man Perkins would scour the complainant’s phone to see who she was in contact with.

However events came to a head in November 2019 when, after drinking at a party, Perkins saw that she had “male followers” on Instagram.

Perkins was jailed for two years and two months at Derby Crown Court

Perkins punched his helpless partner “several times” to the face and kicked her to the genitals and ribs.

The court heard she was unable to get out of bed the following day and weeks later made excuses that she had fallen when asked about bruises.

During a later incident – in May 2020 – Perkins grabbed the woman by the throat and kicked her repeatedly to the legs when she “made light” of his drunken state.

The court heard Perkins had one previous conviction for assault with actual bodily harm as a youth.

His barrister said her client – who had been provided with numerous glowing references from friends, family and colleagues, took “full responsibility” for his actions and had shown genuine remorse.

She said: “He has always been a hard-working man, proud to have served Queen and country.”

Adding that would lose his house if he were jailed and cared for his mother who was known to social care, she added: “The impact of tours of duty cannot be underestimated.”

Perkins, of Naples Crescent, Pleasley, admitted two counts of assault with actual bodily harm.

Judge Jonathan Straw said: "You are undoubtedly a very good son to your mother. You are undoubtedly someone who is valued within the community for the role you serve as a postman, for the social activities you are part of.

"You served your country well for a period of five years but there is a different, darker side to you that people ordinarily do not see.

"Because that side only comes out in the context of a relationship when drink-fuelled jealousy rears its head.

"I do not know whether your mum, your dad, your sister, your friends, your colleagues, had seen the photographs of the injuries that you inflicted.”

The judge, noting Perkins’ former partner only found the courage to report him after the end of their relationship, said he had considered whether any jail term could be suspended.

However, he added: “I’m afraid it cannot – the only appropriate sentence for meting out violence like this can be immediate imprisonment.”