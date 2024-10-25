Two people hospitalised after crash involving BMW and Vauxhall Corsa along busy Derbyshire A-road
A crash on a busy Derbyshire A-road between a Vauxhall Corsa and a BMW saw two people taken to hospital.
At around 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 23, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Main Road in Renishaw.
The incident, which led to heavy traffic in the area on Wednesday afternoon, involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a BMW.
A force spokesperson added: “Two people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.”
