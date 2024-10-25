Two people hospitalised after crash involving BMW and Vauxhall Corsa along busy Derbyshire A-road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A crash on a busy Derbyshire A-road between a Vauxhall Corsa and a BMW saw two people taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 23, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Main Road in Renishaw.

The incident, which led to heavy traffic in the area on Wednesday afternoon, involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a BMW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson added: “Two people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.”