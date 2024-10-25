Police urge parents to stop “putting children at risk” amid “dangerous and illegal parking” at Chesterfield school

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 09:28 BST
Police have pledged to tackle “dangerous and illegal” parking outside a Chesterfield school – which they say is putting both children and parents at risk.

The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team have received several reports concerning problem parking at Highfield Hall Primary School.

A team spokesperson said: “We have had numerous reports of dangerous and illegal parking in the area of Highfield Hall Primary School, Gloucester Road, Newbold.

“This seems to be a long standing issue across the majority of schools in Chesterfield.

Police have confirmed that they will issue tickets to anyone parking improperly outside Highfield Hall Primary.

“Dangerous and illegal parking is not a victimless crime and parking in such a manner is putting the children and parents attending the school at risk.

“The road markings outside schools are there to keep everyone safe and so should be abided by when parking.

“Newbold SNT will be attending the school in the mornings and afternoons whenever possible and tickets will be issued.”

