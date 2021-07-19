Two lanes shut on M1 in Derbyshire after lorry breaks down
A broken down lorry has closed two lanes of the M1 in Derbyshire.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 11:00 am
Traffic is currently queueing due to the incident on the M1 Southbound between Junction 29 for Chesterfield/Mansfield and Junction 28 for Alfreton/Mansfield.
Highways England says there are currently delays of up to 30 minutes on approach to the area, with the congestion spanning five miles back to J29a.
Traffic officers are on the scene and are awaiting recovery for the stricken lorry.
‘Normal traffic conditions’ are expected between 11.15am and 11:30am today (July 19).