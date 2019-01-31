Trains between Chesterfield and Sheffield not running due to points failure

Trains between Sheffield and Chesterfield are either not running or being diverted with delays of up to 20 minutes due to a points failure at Dore.

There has also been reports that frozen tracks near Sheffield have caused the delays.

Chesterfield Train Station.

Passengers have been advised to use alternative means of transport on their commute and visit eastmidlandstrains.co.uk for more information.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said: “Disruption between Sheffield and Chesterfield this morning, there is a points failure at Dore, some of our trains will be diverted and some will not be able to stop at Sheffield.

“Our services on between Chesterfield and Sheffield are being diverted and delayed by up to 20 minutes because of the failure.

“Network Rail are on site and working to repair the points failure at Dore which is affecting our services on the London St Pancras/Sheffield and Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich routes.

“For updates and further information please see our website.”