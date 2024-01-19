Train operators in Derbyshire ranked among the country’s least reliable for cancelled services

Two of the biggest train operators in Derbyshire have been named among the UK’s worst for cancellations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern and CrossCountry have been revealed as two of least reliable train operators in the UK, after research carried out by accident compensation experts at Claims.co.uk.

Their data has analysed which train operators had the highest percentage of cancelled or significantly late trains, investigating passenger rail performance between 2018 and 2022 for over 20 operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CrossCountry was ranked as the sixth worst company for reliability, with 4.88% of their trains being cancelled between 2018 and 2022. Just 48.0% of their trains in that period were on time, which is 27% below the average percentage of on-time trains across all operators.

Services from two of the country’s least reliable operators frequently call at Chesterfield.

CrossCountry services call at Chesterfield and Derby on their routes between Reading – Newcastle and Penzance – Aberdeen.

Northern was ranked at number eight on the list of unreliable operators. Between 2018 and 2022, 4.44% of their trains were cancelled and 63.9% were on time – 11.1% below the national average for on-time services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern services call at Dronfield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston on the Sheffield – Nottingham route. The company runs the Hope Valley route between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly, calling at the likes of Edale, Hope and Hathersage. It also operates services from Glossop and Buxton towards Manchester.

A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: “Numerous factors can explain why trains end up delayed or cancelled; these range from infrastructure issues to weather and seasonal issues.

“TrannsPennine Express ranked as the operator most likely to experience cancellations and delays. The data revealed train faults were this operator's most common cause of delays. Train faults are issues that result in the train being unfit for service; this could range from doors being unable to lock or PA system faults, which prevent instructions from being given out in an emergency. Between 2018 and 2022, TransPennine Express experienced 1,075 train faults.