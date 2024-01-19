Derbyshire man charged with four offences in connection with assault – including intentional strangulation
A man has been charged with four offences after police attended reports of an assault in a Derbyshire village.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault in Station Road, Langley Mill – at around 7.30pm on Friday, December 22.
Adam Hobster has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, intentional strangulation and criminal damage.
The 32-year-old, of Station Road, Langley Mill, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 3. The case was adjourned to a future date and he was released on bail.