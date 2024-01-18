Chesterfield Royal Hospital explains new mask rules following outburst of negative comments

The hospital has commented on new mask guidelines after a recent social media post caused criticism.

At the end of the last week, Chesterfield Royal Hospital informed patients and visitors on social media platfrom X that the requirement to wear masks in clinical areas has now been ceased. The masks are still required when less than a metre from a patient with symptoms or diagnosis of an airborne illness.

The new guidelines were met with criticism online.

A hospital spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: “We recently reintroduced mask wearing for everyone in clinical areas in line with agreed thresholds for the numbers of inpatients with positive Covid and flu cases. This wasn’t an easy decision but was needed as a short-term measure to support care.

“We were pleased that during the period the infection rates dropped significantly, and we are very thankful to our colleagues and patients. The reduction in infections meant that masks are currently not needed on a blanket basis. This is being reviewed regularly to ensure safety.

“To protect everyone, and in line with the national guidelines, colleagues and visitors will be asked to wear a mask when less than a metre from a patient with symptoms or diagnosis of an illness that is spread through airborne particles.

“We’re aware that a recent Twitter post from the Trust has attracted attention from people from across the world who believe that masks should be worn at all times. As a Trust we continue to follow the same approach as all other hospitals in the UK – this is following advice from infection, prevention and control specialists and experts.