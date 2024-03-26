Traffic monitoring site Inrix reported that an accident occurred on the A61 in Chesterfield at around 9.00am, close to the Tesco extra at Whittington Moor.

Lockoford Lane was partially blocked as a result of the incident, impacting the route heading east towards Brimington and Staveley.

Drivers were warned that congestion was building following the accident, with traffic tailing back to the Lordsmill Roundabout in the town centre. The A61 and Lockoford Lane are now both clear – with Inrix reporting no further disruption from the incident this morning.