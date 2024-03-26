Traffic disruption ends after incident on A61 in Chesterfield

Drivers in Chesterfield were warned of delays this morning after an incident along the A61 – but traffic is now moving normally again.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Mar 2024, 09:24 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 11:37 GMT
Traffic monitoring site Inrix reported that an accident occurred on the A61 in Chesterfield at around 9.00am, close to the Tesco extra at Whittington Moor.

Lockoford Lane was partially blocked as a result of the incident, impacting the route heading east towards Brimington and Staveley.

An incident has occurred along the A61.

Drivers were warned that congestion was building following the accident, with traffic tailing back to the Lordsmill Roundabout in the town centre. The A61 and Lockoford Lane are now both clear – with Inrix reporting no further disruption from the incident this morning.

