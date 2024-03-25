Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fight taking place at the junction of Abbott Street and Mount Street in Heanor – at 4.30pm on Sunday, March 24.

Officers attended and a number of people were arrested. The force is keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, as well as those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage of the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000174413:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101