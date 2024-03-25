Multiple arrests made after fight breaks out in Derbyshire town – as police appeal for witnesses

Several people were arrested following a fight in a Derbyshire town – with officers urging any witnesses to come forward.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:16 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fight taking place at the junction of Abbott Street and Mount Street in Heanor – at 4.30pm on Sunday, March 24.

Officers attended and a number of people were arrested. The force is keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, as well as those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage of the fight.

A number of people were taken into custody after police arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000174413:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.