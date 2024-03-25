Multiple arrests made after fight breaks out in Derbyshire town – as police appeal for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fight taking place at the junction of Abbott Street and Mount Street in Heanor – at 4.30pm on Sunday, March 24.
Officers attended and a number of people were arrested. The force is keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, as well as those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage of the fight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000174413:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.