“Beautiful pavement” in Derbyshire town left “severely damaged” by delivery vehicles

Matlock Town Council (MTC) has become increasingly concerned about the damage caused to the pavement on Bakewell Road, caused by delivery vehicles.

A MTC spokesperson said: “The beautiful stone slabs have been severely damaged and the broken slabs are a danger to pedestrians, as well as the significant risk posed to pedestrians by the delivery vehicles themselves.

“To avoid further damage and further risk, before seeking reinstatement by Derbyshire County Council, MTC has voted to relocate existing planters that it owns to act as a barrier. As the pavement is sufficiently wide at that point the planters will not constrict pedestrian flows and potentially increase the attractiveness of that corner of Crown Square.

The pavement has been damaged by delivery vehicles.