Twenty-one people arrested in crackdown on County Lines drug networks in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Constabulary joined police forces from across the UK with the aim of disrupting the activity of those drugs dealers and their networks who target and exploit the most vulnerable members of society.

The week also saw a focus on prevention, with officers working to raise awareness of the signs that people may be being exploited by County Lines gangs.

County Lines is the term used to describe drug dealing where mobile phones are used to and involves the exploitation of children and vulnerable adults. The system of drug distribution leads to serious violence and crime which also has a negative impact on the wider community.

Suspected mamba, crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine and cannabis were seized during the clampdown, while four knives and an imitation firearm were taken off the streets.

Derbyshire officers worked in partnership with local councils, housing authorities and drug support services to call at a number of properties in the county where there are concerns around County Lines activity, engaging with residents or leaving details on support services.

Police worked with British Transport Police around patrols and engagement at train stations in the county, and with officers from across the region to visit taxi ranks and speak to taxi drivers.

Safer Neighbourhood and Youth Engagement Teams also carried out sessions in schools and colleges. They visited businesses such as designer clothing and late-night food outlets to raise awareness and see if they could spot the signs of exploitation.

County Lines exploitation messaging was displayed at Derby County FC and Chesterfield FC stadiums during matches, and engagement events in Ripley Market Place and Derby Roundhouse took place to capture as many people as possible and encourage them to speak about concerns. The activity was co-ordinated by the NPCC-led National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC).

Detective Inspector Kane Martin, who leads our Criminal Exploitation team, said: “Our work tackling County Lines happens all-year round and we have dedicated officers who are working hard to build intelligence, arrest suspects and shut down lines, while protecting those who are being exploited for others criminal gain.

“Prevention is just as important to us as enforcement, and that is why a significant part of our efforts is around working with partnership agencies including local authorities, drug support services schools and businesses to help stop vulnerable people being drawn into a lifestyle which puts them at risk of serious harm to themselves and causes misery among our communities.

