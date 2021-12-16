Traffic delays on M1 after Derbyshire crash
There are currently delays on the M1 in Derbyshire after a crash.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 5:11 pm
Two lanes are closed on the northbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 28, for Alfreton and South Normanton, and 29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield.
Highways England in the East Midlands is reporting that two lanes are closed and the incident is ‘current’.
