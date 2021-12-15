Covid near me: This is how many confirmed cases of Omicron there are in Chesterfield and Derbyshire as UK hits record high infection rate

The data, published by the UK Health Security Agency, shows the number of confirmed or suspected Omicron cases in each local authority, up to December 6.

It is believed actual numbers will be far higher.

On Wednesday, the UK recorded an all-time daily high of 78,610 Covid infections - the previous record was 68,053 on January 8, 2021.

The suspected Omicron cases are S-gene dropout cases.

Roughly one in every six positive PCR tests are sent for genome sequencing to determine which variant they are - a process which can take many days.

A quicker way to spot potential Omicron cases is to look for a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in variants such as Omicron and Alpha but present in Delta cases.

Once identified, swabs showing so-called ‘S-gene dropout’ can then be sent for definitive testing for Omicron.

Here is the situation in each area of Derbyshire:

1. Amber Valley In Amber Valley, there have been zero confirmed cases and two suspected cases of Omicron.

2. Bolsover In Bolsover, there have been zero confirmed or suspected cases of Omicron.

3. Chesterfield In Chesterfield, there has been one confirmed case of Omicron.

4. Derby In Derby, there have been four confirmed cases and eight suspected cases of Omicron.