Traffic builds on M1 in Derbyshire after broken-down lorry closes lane
Drivers on the M1 in Derbyshire may face delays to their journeys after a broken-down lorry forced the closure of a lane.
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 5:57 pm
One lane is currently closed on the M1 northbound due to a broken-down lorry. The area impacted is between J29A, which links the motorway with the A6192 between Markham Vale and Bolsover, and J30.
Traffic is moving slowly due to the incident, and it is hoped that normal conditions will begin to return on the route from 6.45pm.