Costly clean-up after asbestos dumped on country lanes in north Derbyshire

The trio of incidents too place within a few weeks of each other, leading Bolsover District Council to believe it is the same person who may be undertaking a demolition or renovation of a large building.

Council bosses say the first two cases of fly-tipping were at Bondhay Lane and Walls Lane at Whitwell Common – within a week of each other.

The third saw similar materials dumped at Mill Lane in Stanfree.

Asbestos has been found dumped on Derbyshire country roads, including at Whitwell Common. Image: Bolsover District Council.

As the materials contain asbestos the authority has had to instruct a specialist team to remove it at a cost of more than £5,000.

Bolsover District Council’s cabinet member for the environment, Councillor Deborah Watson said: “This is a serious matter, and has implications for the environment and public safety.

"It will cost us over £5,000 to have it removed safely, money which could be spent on services or improvements to the local environment. We are determined to investigate and prosecute those individuals who feel it’s acceptable to blight our district.

“We are looking into the possibility that these three instances could be linked due to the nature of the materials found. I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything around these areas to contact us immediately so we can try and catch those responsible.”