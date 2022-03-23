North Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Bolsover to Alfreton and Ilkeston - in court

Ian Craig, 50, of Greenwich Court, Campbell Drive, Barrow Hill: Guilty of stealing food worth £57.30 belonging to Tesco and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, made to pay £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge, fined £50.

Craig Peacock 33, of Farnsworth Street, Hasland: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour - namely 88 mph and driving without due care and attention. Fined £461, made to pay £90 court costs and £46 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Andris Rekelis, 26, of Heywood Street, Brimington: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Fined £220, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Leon Surr, 38, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 68 miles per hour. Fined £550, made to pay £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Desmond Spencer, 60, of Brockwell Lane, Brockwell: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £300, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael Watkinson, 30, of Cosy Flats, Wilmot Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 24 weeks.

Sarah Taylor-Bye, 36, of Waterlagg Lane, Turnditch, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 59 miles per hour. Fined £123, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Hayley Ward, 34, of Lansbury Drive, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £16, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Darren Platts, 47, of Moorland Road, Hathersage, Hope Valley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Fined £220, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Damian Wells, 34, of Mitchell Street, Clowne, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 58 miles per hour. Fined £440, made to pay £90 court costs and £44 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Kolawole Solaja, 64, of Milton Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £135 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adam Fox, 33, of Stafford Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. Handed community order with 20-day curfew.

Trevor Wooley, 52, of Canal Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of having a dog – namely a Japanese Akita – which was dangerously out of control. Fined £120, made to pay £300 compensation and £85 court costs. Banned from keeping dogs for five years.

Craig Phair, 41, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kieran Reynolds, 24, of St Norbert Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Laura Weightman, 33, of Main Road, Smalley, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £66, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Craig Brewer, 24, of no fixed abode: Guilty of attempting to steal Yankee Candles and a bottle of Jack Daniels from Tesco, Chesterfield. Handed a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 15 rehabilitation activity days and a £95 victim surcharge.

Chantelle Burrows, 33, of Chapel Close, Blackwell, Alfreton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention, wasting police time and failing to report an accident. Handed a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity days. Driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

Tony Baxter, 34, of Manor Court Road, Bolsover: Guilty of affray and possession of a bladed article. Jailed for six months suspended for a year, handed a 12-month restraining order, £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.