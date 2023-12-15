News you can trust since 1855
The full list of Hulleys of Baslow buses cancelled today across Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Bakewell and the Peak District

A number of Hulleys buses have been cancelled across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:32 GMT
A total of 11 bus services operated by Hulleys of Baslow will not be running today (Friday, December 15).

The full list of cancellations across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District can be found below:

170 07:50 Bakewell to Chesterfield Rail Station.

170 08:45 Chesterfield Rail Station to Bakewell.

55 07:00 Chesterfield to Somercotes.

55 08:30 Alfreton to Chesterfield.

272 10:36 Sheffield to Castleton.

272 11:48 Castleton to Sheffield.

272 13:36 Sheffield to Castleton.

272 14:48 Castleton to Hathersage.

63 08:25 Matlock to Chesterfield.

63 09:45 Chesterfield to Matlock.

63 11:00 Matlock to Chesterfield.

Hulleys of Baslow also thanked customers for their patience and understanding.

