Rail passengers set for disruption and cancellations all day between Chesterfield and Sheffield after delayed works block rail line

Trains between Chesterfield and Sheffield will be hit by delays and disruption throughout today – with a rail line left blocked by overrunning engineering works.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:30 GMT
Engineering works on the rail line between Chesterfield and Sheffield have not been completed on time – causing disruption for passengers.

Network Rail are on site, but the line is not expected to open until the end of the day – with Northern replacing their services between Chesterfield and Sheffield with buses.

For those travelling from Sheffield to Chesterfield, a replacement bus service will depart Sheffield at 30 minutes past the hour, every hour.

Services to and from Chesterfield will be impacted today.Services to and from Chesterfield will be impacted today.
Services to and from Chesterfield will be impacted today.

A replacement bus service will also depart Chesterfield, heading towards Sheffield, at 30 minutes past the hour, every hour.

East Midlands Railway trains will be diverted via a slower route, extending journey times by up to 35 minutes.

