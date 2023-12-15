Trains between Chesterfield and Sheffield will be hit by delays and disruption throughout today – with a rail line left blocked by overrunning engineering works.

Engineering works on the rail line between Chesterfield and Sheffield have not been completed on time – causing disruption for passengers.

Network Rail are on site, but the line is not expected to open until the end of the day – with Northern replacing their services between Chesterfield and Sheffield with buses.

For those travelling from Sheffield to Chesterfield, a replacement bus service will depart Sheffield at 30 minutes past the hour, every hour.

Services to and from Chesterfield will be impacted today.

A replacement bus service will also depart Chesterfield, heading towards Sheffield, at 30 minutes past the hour, every hour.