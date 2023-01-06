Teen dies in collision on Derbyshire A-road – and police urge witnesses to come forward
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was killed in a Derbyshire collision this morning.
The incident happened at 2.15am today on a slip road onto the A50 at Hilton, when a red Nissan Qashqai collided with a pedestrian.
The individual involved was an 18-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone driving in the area with dashcam footage to contact us if they can help with our investigation.”
READ THIS: Fire crews from across Derbyshire deployed to two large agricultural blazes on same night
If you can help, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000009715:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.