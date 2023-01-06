The incident happened at 2.15am today on a slip road onto the A50 at Hilton, when a red Nissan Qashqai collided with a pedestrian.

The individual involved was an 18-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone driving in the area with dashcam footage to contact us if they can help with our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000009715:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101