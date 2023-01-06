News you can trust since 1855
Fire crews from across Derbyshire deployed to two large agricultural blazes on same night

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled two large barn fires last night – with help from crews across the county.

By Tom Hardwick
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 2:22pm

Firefighters were called to attend a barn fire at the Golden Valley Equestrian Centre, Alfreton, just before 6.00pm on Thursday, January 5.

Crews from Alfreton, Ripley, Clay Cross, Ilkeston, Ascot Drive, Long Eaton and Chesterfield were in attendance, and were assisted by crews from Nottinghamshire’s Worksop Station.

On arrival, a barn which contained agricultural machinery and straw was well alight.

One of the fires broke out at an equestrian centre near Alfreton.
Another barn fire then broke out around 8.00pm at Westbrook Farm, Lullington – with crews deployed from Swadlincote, Ashbourne, Belper, Melbourne, Duffield, Ascot Drive and Kingsway Station.

Over-border support also came from Staffordshire's Burton, Lichfield, Tamworth, Tutbury, and Chase Terrace Stations, as well as Leicestershire crews from Coalville and Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

A barn, which again contained agricultural machinery and straw, was well alight upon arrival of crews. Investigations by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue into both incidents are ongoing.