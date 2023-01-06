Fire crews from across Derbyshire deployed to two large agricultural blazes on same night

Firefighters were called to attend a barn fire at the Golden Valley Equestrian Centre, Alfreton, just before 6.00pm on Thursday, January 5.

Crews from Alfreton, Ripley, Clay Cross, Ilkeston, Ascot Drive, Long Eaton and Chesterfield were in attendance, and were assisted by crews from Nottinghamshire’s Worksop Station.

On arrival, a barn which contained agricultural machinery and straw was well alight.

One of the fires broke out at an equestrian centre near Alfreton.

Another barn fire then broke out around 8.00pm at Westbrook Farm, Lullington – with crews deployed from Swadlincote, Ashbourne, Belper, Melbourne, Duffield, Ascot Drive and Kingsway Station.

Over-border support also came from Staffordshire's Burton, Lichfield, Tamworth, Tutbury, and Chase Terrace Stations, as well as Leicestershire crews from Coalville and Ashby-de-la-Zouch.